Travellers who moved onto a field in South Elmsall will be moved on as quickly as possible.

The travellers set up camp on a field on Minsthorpe Lane, behind Ash Grove, about a week ago.

Glynn Humphries, Wakefield Council’s Service Director for Environment and Streetscene, said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment of travellers on Minsthorpe Lane in South Elmsall.

“We have visited the site and have started legal action to try and move them on as quickly as possible.”