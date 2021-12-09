Long Division festival gets into the festive spirit

Shades Collective.

An event is planned for Balne Lane Social Club, featuring live music, DJs and food served by Silver Spice curry house.

Sixteen-piece modern orchestral ensemble, Shades Collective, return to the city after debuting at Long Division festival this summer, celebrating rave culture through their innovative arrangements of disco, house, garage and drum and bass.

Tickets are priced at £8, and £1 for under 18s, and can be bought by clicking here. Food is inclusive of ticket.

Half-price £4 tickets available for limited time only when bought direct from the Balne Lane Social Club.