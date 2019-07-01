Major overhaul is planned for busy Wakefield roundabout

A major overhaul is planned for a busy roundabout on a main route into the city, with an aim to improve traffic flow and make it pedestrian friendly.

Wakefield Council is planning to install traffic lights, additional traffic lanes, pedestrian crossings, cycle ways and an extension to the bus lanes at Newton Bar.

The four-junction roundabout is often backed up during peak times and concerns have been raised about the lack of crossings, with Wakefield Council saying it creates ‘barriers’ between the areas.

Councillor Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transport at Wakefield Council, said: “It’s long overdue and something that’s really needed.

“Bar Lane and Leeds Road are a nightmare to get out of at times and causing a lot of problems.

“Hopefully the work will help traffic flow better.

“There has been a lot of development that has taken place around that area, there is a lot of housing and a new petrol station being built so we need the infrastructure to support that.”

The council says leaflets were delivered to 800 addresses around that area of the city, plans were put on display at New Southgate Surgery for two weeks, and an drop-in exhibition was held at Outwood Hall.

They say the scheme was ‘well received’ but issues were raised about the inconvenience during construction.

The report reads: “The main concerns raised relate to existing traffic congestion, delays in the area at peak times and that the existing roundabout is difficult to get onto and dangerous for car users.

“The existing layout is a poor environment for pedestrians and cyclists.

“There are no cycle routes and there is a lack of crossing facilities for pedestrians and cyclists, which reduces the permeability of the area, creating barriers between homes, shops, the health centre and school.”

The plans have now been submitted to the council’s planning department for consideration.