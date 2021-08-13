Man arrested after incident near Wakefield Tesco

A man has been arrested after failing to stop for police in Wakefield before crashing into a wall.

Officers were called to Barnsley Road, Wakefield, at around 9pm on Wednesday night (August 11)

According to witnesses, the man ran through the Tesco store before appearing up on the roof.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police detained a man after a vehicle failed to stop for officers and hit a wall in Barnsley Road.

"He was later released under investigation.