MasterChef contestant to cook up afternoon tea for Wakefield Hospice

Former MasterChef contestant Chris Hale will be helping to put on a charity afternoon tea.

Organised and held at Wakefield Hospice’s day therapy centre, Chris will be helping to put together a mouth-watering menu for the tea which will be held on Friday, July 26 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Chris is the executive chef at The Hepworth Gallery, made it to the quarter finals of the BBC cookery show, Masterchef, in 2016.

Tickets for the afternoon at Wakefield Hospice are £22 or £25 with a glass of prosecco.

Call 01924 331401 for details.