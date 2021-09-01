Megaslam Wrestling stars heading to Pontefract

Megaslam wrestling is coming to Pontefract Town Hall.

Megaslam Wrestling will be at Pontefract Town Hall on September 18 at 7.30pm. The two-hour spectacular includes matches created for the whole family from heavyweight challenge to tag team thriller and even a main event championship match for the Megaslam Championship as well as a royal rumble match.

A spokesman said the event is quite possibly the biggest Megaslam show to hit the area and added: ‘Megaslam has been touring the United Kingdom since 2009. The pandemic was tough for everyone and the entertainment industry was no different.

"This summer we have managed to get back to doing what we love, entertaining the fans, this particular tour features something for everyone and we cannot wait to bring the show to Pontefract.

’The show will feature a mix of heavyweight wrestling stars, exciting high-flyers and some incredible matches. We promise a show that delivers ‘full-on’ family fun and allows families to create amazing memories."

Two teams will battle it out during the afternoon with fans being urged to cheer on their favourites.

The spokesman said: ‘For Team Megaslam we have Nottingham’s real life Action Man Stixx - a muscle bound giant of the ring’

‘Opposing them will be Team Nasty members Colt Miles and the heavyweight king Mickey Barnes’

"We also have some of the world’s leading wrestling stars paying a visit as well as some up-and-coming, never-seen-before athletes."