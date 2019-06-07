Michael Bublé swings by Cineworld at the White Rose Centre ahead of sell-out show at Leeds Arena

If you were at Cineworld at the White Rose Centre earlier this week and thought you saw Michael Bublé, you weren't mistaken!

The Canadian King of Swing stopped by the cinema with his family before entertaining thousands on stage at Leeds Arena and posed for pictures with shocked, but delighted, staff.

In a Facebook post, the cinema said: "It's a Beautiful Day when Michael Bublé stops by our cinema for a visit! We were certainly Feeling Good."

Bublé is currently touring the UK. Click here for venues and tickets.