Millions spent on community projects, council says

The secret garden at Thornes Park has had CCTV installed. (pic by Coun Michael Graham)

Since April 2018, £50,000 per year has been allocated to each of the 21 wards to fund projects through the Local Capital Grant Programme.

The biggest projects on the receiving end of the cash include Featherstone Weightlifting Club which received £50,000 to help renovate its building and the Ash Grove play area in Minsthorpe has had £24,882 for new play equipment.

Others to have notably benefited include Stanley, in which more than £6,000 was donated for new tree lights and nearly £5,000 to fit CCTV in Thornes Park Secret Garden in Wakefield.

Led by local councillors, they identify areas in their ward in need of funding.