West Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a woman missing from her home in Wakefield.

Francis Patnaik, 55, is 5ft 4ins tall, of stocky build and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue berghaus jacket, grey/black trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 and quote log number 1138 28th.