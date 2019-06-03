Missing Wakefield teenager 'found safe and well'

A Wakefield teenager who had been missing for more than two days has been found safe and well.

Krystian Pawlowski, 14, was reported missing on Friday afternoon, and ongoing enquiries had been held to try and locate him.

But West Yorkshire Police said the teenager had now been located and thanked those who had aided in the search.

In a statement, the force said: "This is an update in relation to missing 14 year old Krystian Pawlowski from Wakefield.

"He has now been found safe and well and members of the public and media are thanked for their support."