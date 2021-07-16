Mobile Post Office coming to Wakefield

It mean Post Office services will be restored to Netherton, Grange Moor, Kirkthorpe, and Middlestown at a new location in Overton.

Following the closure of Middlestown Post Office, service will instead be restored in Overton from the Black Swan car park, 1 Green Lane, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RE.

This service will be known as Overton Post Office and will operate on Fridays between 9.30 -10.30am.

Mobile Post Office

A Mobile Post Office is a tried and tested way to serve rural communities. The Mobile Post Office service will start to operate on 30 July.

Netherton Mobile stop, car park, Star Inn, 211 Netherton Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4HJ on a Friday from 10.45 – 11.45am.

Kirkthorpe Mobile stop is Kirkthorpe Community Centre, by Kirkthorpe Recreation Ground, Kirkthorpe Lane, Kirkthorpe, Wakefield, WF1 5TA on a Friday from 12.15 – 1.

15pm.

Grange Moor Mobile stop is The Grange car park, Briestfield Road, Grange Moor, Wakefield, WF4 4DX on a Wednesday from 10.45 – 11.45am.

Richard Clark, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to be introducing a brand-new Mobile Post Office to serve these 13 communities, restoring

Post Office service to some communities and new services for others.