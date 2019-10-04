Months of disruption expected as more then 1km of piping to be laid in Wakefield

More than 1km of underground gas pipes are being laid in Wakefield, with months of disruption expected.

Northern Gas Networks says it is investing £300,000 to upgrade the gas distribution network along Hollin Lane.

It involves replacing 1.4km of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

The company says in order for the works to be completed safely it is necessary to introduce a number of temporary traffic lights as the work progresses.

The work is being carried out in phases, in order to minimise the disruption caused.

Phase one began this week with two-way temporary lights put in place on Hollin Lane between the junction with Howard Crescent and the junction with Grove Park. These lights will remain in place for two weeks.

Starting on October 14, a road closure will begin further along Hollin Lane between the junctions with Grove Park and Milton Close for approximately two weeks.

A second closure will then be introduced for three weeks on Hollin Lane on Monday, October 28 between the junction with Milton Close and with Primrose Lane.

This closure will then progress along Hollin Lane to the junctions with Primrose Lane and Winden Close, beginning on Monday, November 18 and will remain in place for approximately two weeks.

The final phase will see the road closed between Winden Close and Denby Dale Road for two weeks, starting on Monday, December 4.