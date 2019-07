A third and final phase of a housing development will see an additioanl 67 homes being built in Pontefract.

Linden Homes have succesfully applied for premission for homes of Cobblers Lane.

The application is amended from a previous submission reducing the number of larger, family homes and increasing the number of two and three bedroom properties.

Overall, there are 18 more houses than previously planned.

Phases one and two are largely complete.