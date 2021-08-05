More people than ever using uniform banks in Wakefield

Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan runs the Normanton Uniform Exchange based at the Market Tavern every Tuesday.

She said: “With the sheer expense of school uniform costing around £348.55 per child every year – which includes PE kit and shoes – and the threat that uniform suppliers are likely to run into stock shortages due to coronavirus-related production and transport delays, now more than ever families are turning towards school uniform exchanges which provide free, good quality second hand uniform.”

She has seen a increase in the number of families using the service.

Since setting up the scheme in October last year, she has had 439 people use the scheme taking 2,134 items of second hand uniform.

She said that amounts to a cost saving of £36,278 to the local community.

Tracy said parents understand the need for schools to have logos on blazers and jumpers or cardigans, but do not understand the need for logos to be on shirts, trousers and skirts, which cost families double the amount compared to uniforms without logos.