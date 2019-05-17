Music festival at Leeds pub to help save save stray dogs' lives

ANIMAL lover Leanne Procter is staging her latest music festival at a Leeds pub to raise cash for a charity that saves the lives of emaciated stray dogs found on the streets of Macedonia.

The single mum-of-two from Allerton Bywater is organising the 'Going to the Dogs' festival at The Drysalters pub on Elland Road on Saturday June 1 after being "sickened" by images of emaciated strays in Macedonia.

A photograph of one emaciated dog after he was rescued in Macedonia

It will be the fourth annual fundraising event 31-year-old Miss Procter has arranged in aid of UK registered charity Saving Macedonian Strays.

She has helped raise around £2,000 in recent years for the charity, which has a shelter in Veles, Macedonia.

Miss Procter, 31, who works as a branch administrator at Ernest Jones jewellers at the White Rose shopping centre in Leeds, started fundraising for the charity after a friend from Cumbria re-homed two stray dogs from Macedonia around two-years ago.

Miss Procter said: "She put pictures on Facebook which showed the state the dogs were in when they were found .

"I was sickened by the horrific condition some of the stray dogs were in.

She added: "The money I raise goes to Saving Macedonian Strays.

"They have got more than 200 dogs which are rescued and re-homed all over Europe.

Miss Procter cares for her two children Astrid, 12 and Felix, seven, along with 12 rescue animals at her home in Allerton Bywater.

She has two rescue dogs, three rabbits, three chickens, two guinea pigs and two hamsters.

She said: "If they didn't come to me they would be dead. I just love animals a lot.

"It is really rewarding when I get animals in a sorry state and I can make them better and happy, it means everything to me."

The 'Going to the Dogs' music festival will be held outside The Drysalters pub from 2pm to 11pm on Saturday June 1.

There will be seven bands playing at the including The Fugitives, The Locals and Purple Zebras.