New bar and restaurant to open at Pontefract Racecourse
Permission has been granted to convert a building at Pontefract Racecourse into a bar and restaurant.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 3:21 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 3:23 pm
The plans refer to the tote building by the picnic area at the site.
A statement from the developer said the building, as it currently stands, “has become an eyesore”.
A separate building would also be built nearby under the plans.
If approved the restaurant will sell burgers.