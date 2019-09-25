New children's playground opens after £40K refurbishment

A children's play area in New Sharlston has reopened after a £40,000 refurbishment to install new equipment, signs and fencing.

​Nursery and primary aged school children are now able to enjoy the revamped playground, which features bright and modern swings, slides, spinning and rocking apparatus.

Nursery and primary aged school children are now able to enjoy the revamped playground, which features bright and modern swings, slides, spinning and rocking apparatus.

The work has also included freshening up a ball wall, reviving a basketball hoop, putting in place new safety surfacing, a new bin, benches and signage and fencing to protect children as they play.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Environment and Communities, said: "It's great that children and their parents will be able to enjoy this new and improved play area.

"This is a really good example of how the community, local councillors and the Council are all working together so that we can access funding to improve life for local people. It also shows how communities can benefit from private sector developments."

Funding has come through a Local Capital Grant allocation with match funding from Sharlston Parish Council and Wakefield Council. Funds were also contributed back into the community from housing development agreements.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth at Wakefield Council, said: "The new-look playground will be enjoyed by so many children and families. This collaborative approach to funding which has the support of ward councillors and partners is making a difference to the community."

The Local Capital Grants programme sees £50,000 allocated, annually, to each of the Council's 21 wards to fund projects that will improve the lives of local residents.

Ward councillors work closely with residents, voluntary and community groups to identify projects which will benefit their local communities.

Coun Graham Isherwood, Coun Richard Taylor and ounr Maureen Tenant King have supported this project.