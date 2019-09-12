New Deputy Chief Constable appointed for West Yorkshire Police

Russ Foster has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police.

Chief Constable John Robins announced the appointment after undertaking a rigorous selection and interview process which attracted six candidates and was supported by the College of Policing.

Mr Foster, who is currently serving as the Force’s Temporary Deputy Chief Constable, said: “I am very proud and honoured to be appointed as Deputy Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police.

"Since coming to the force five years ago. I have been impressed by the professionalism of the Force’s police officers and police staff and their dedication and determination to deliver a quality of service to the public we can all be proud of.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and I look forward in supporting the Chief Constable in ensuring we continue to work hard with our communities and partners to reduce crime and help the most vulnerable people across West Yorkshire.

Chief Constable Robins said: “I would like to congratulate Russ on his appointment. He is a very experienced officer who is a major asset to West Yorkshire Police.

"Policing is facing many challenges at the moment. So we are fortunate to have quality senior leaders across the Chief Officer Team in West Yorkshire Police working to ensure that our communities are safe and feel safer.”

Mr Foster joined West Yorkshire Police as Assistant Chief Constable in September 2014 and held responsibility for the Specialist Crime portfolio, which includes Counter Terrorism Policing in the North East, the Regional Organised Crime Unit and Regional Scientific Support Services for forces across Yorkshire and the Humber and Protective Services Crime for West Yorkshire Police.

DCC Russ Foster has a balanced career profile having served across a number of forces in both uniform and CID at each and every rank.

He has also undertaken roles within Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC), Head of the Professional Standards Directorate (PSD), Head of Serious & Organised Crime Unit and Head of Corporate Services before being appointed as an Assistant Chief Constable in Northamptonshire and subsequently transferring to West Yorkshire