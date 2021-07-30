New images released as search for missing Ryan Conley from Castleford continues

Police in Wakefield have released a new image of missing Castleford man Ryan Conley.

Ryan, 38, was last seen in the Castleford area wearing a black jumper with a white writing on the centre saying Jack & Jones, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with three white lines down the leg and a black coat with the hood up.

His last known movements were at 7.25am on April 9 2021, where he used his bank card at the Esso garage, Willowbridge Way, Castleford.

Following this transaction, it has not been used since, and it is not known where he went following this purchase.

West Yorkshire Police Sergeant Nick Horn said: “It’s been more than three months since Ryan last contacted any loved ones or used his bank card. We are growing increasingly concerned on his whereabouts and we are urging anyone who may hold any information, no matter how small, to please get in touch.

“He is known to frequent the Leeds area and has links to South Yorkshire.