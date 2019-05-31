New project calls for your memories of women in rugby league

A new heritage project is collecting memories of women in Rugby League - and they want to hear your stories.

Players and fans of all ages have been invited to share their memories of the game for inclusion in the Crossing The Line gallery.

The project has been backed by Julia Lee, who was the first female qualified Rugby League Referee in British history, and has more than 15 years experience in the role.

She said: “I really want my story to inspire others and to support women to overcome barriers and develop the confidence to succeed.

“We’ve had a lot of older women coming forward to talk to us but we would also like to hear from younger women who have an interest in, or connection with, Rugby League.

“We’ve met some amazing people, but we are still looking for more stories of all generations, so if anyone is interested do get in touch.”

Stories collected so far include four former Miss Club Rugby League women from the 1960s, and a Featherstone Rovers fan whose mum went into labour in the club’s car park.

Sandra Turner, 74, said: “What makes it special is the community, the atmosphere.

“Women are always welcome because it’s a family sport. I feel that I could go to a game on my own and sit in my seat and be surrounded by people that I know and be okay.”

Sandra’s story, and others like it, will be displayed in an online gallery, and will also be part of a wider collection of archives at the National Rugby League Museum, which is expected to open in Bradford in 2022.

Julia is also working with artist Helen Peyton to run a series of community workshops in Featherstone and Batley.

Visit womeninrugbyleague.co.uk to get involved, or call into a session to share your stories and memories.

Sessions will run at Featherstone RLFC, Post Office Lane, from 10am to 11.30am, each Thursday until the end of June.