New team of park rangers to look after our district's parks and green spaces

A new team of park rangers has been created by Wakefield Council to enhance the standard of parks and green spaces.

It is part of a commitment to deliver on what people tell the council they want – which is high-quality and well–maintained parks and green spaces.

A survey earlier this year highlighted the importance of parks and green spaces to the district’s residents.

The rangers will provide a regular presence in the council’s parks and help with routine maintenance and park improvements, working closely with existing council services and volunteer and friends’ groups.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Parks and green spaces have always been precious places for our communities.

“And with visitor numbers more than doubling at some of our larger sites over the last year, there’s a real need for us to take extra care in maintaining them.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to invest in this new park ranger team, which along with our many dedicated volunteer groups, will make a real difference to our parks.”

Tasks for the rangers include the regular inspection, maintenance and cleaning of parks all year round.

Volunteers, community groups, schools and local ward members are all encouraged and welcome to participate in ranger-led activity days in parks.

These activity days will deliver on improvements identified in the recent parks audit and residents’ surveys.

Coun Hemingway said: “Continued support from the public is useful in identifying any areas that need attention.

“We want to keep these parks as beautiful as possible, so anyone who sees graffiti, fly-tipping or even a damaged tree is welcome to report it to our friendly team.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of all volunteers who are giving their time to help tackle litter in these stunning areas and elsewhere across our district.

“They are our true ‘litter heroes’. They are doing a fantastic job and we cannot thank them enough.”

Residents, schools, community groups and businesses are invited to get involved and organise their own local #LitterPickMeUp.

They can visit the council’s webpage at bit.ly/LitterPickMeUp to find out more or request free litter picking equipment or arrange collection of filled bags afterwards.