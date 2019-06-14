No rough sleepers found in Wakefield in morning police visits

Police in Wakefield conducted searches for rough sleepers this morning.

Working with Riverside Housing, from Marsh Way Hour, officers hoped to identify rough sleepers who could be offered a place in accommodation.

But despite searching 10 locations, they did not identify any rough sleepers.

In a post to Facebook, police said: "Officers from Wakefield city NPT, conducted rough sleeper visits this morning in Wakefield City Centre, along with partners, Riverside Housing from Marsh Way House.

"The intention being to get people off the streets into accommodation. 10 locations were visited with No-one located rough sleeping this morning."

In November last year, housing charity Shelter estimated that 320,000 people were recorded as homeless in the UK, with 36 new people becoming homeless every day.

Last year, Councillor Betty Rhodes called for improved out of hours support for rough sleepers in the city, particularly on occasions when temperatures do not drop low enough to trigger emergency accommodation.