Normanton company has donated thousands of pounds of hearing aids to developing countries
More than £35,000 of obsolete hearing aids have been donated by a Normanton company to help those with hearing loss in the developing world.
Novus Health donated the aids in response to an appeal by the Castleford and Pontefract District Lions Club. The aids will be passed on to the Starkey Hearing Foundation, which will refurbish and repair where necessary and then distribute them to those who need them.
Lions Clubs throughout the UK, have been collecting used and unwanted, broken and obsolete analogue and digital hearing aids and audiological equipment for more than 26 years.
Keith Smalley of the Castleford and Pontefract District Lions Club, said: "When a hearing-impaired person receives hearing aids, it opens up a whole new world to them, so they can enjoy hearing the sounds of life we take for granted."
If you would like to donate any unwanted hearing aids contact your local Lions Club, whose details can usually be found on Facebook or one of the other social media platforms. Alternatively, contact headquarters on 0121 441 4544, or 0845 833 9502, e-mail [email protected] or visit the website www.lionsclubs.co.uk