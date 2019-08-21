Normanton's Nickie to tackle the Great North Run for Meningitis Now

A Normanton sales director is on target to smash the Great North Run half marathon to fight meningitis

Nickie McIntyre, 36, will be taking part in her first Great North Run – one of the world’s largest half marathons – on Sunday, September 8 for charity Meningitis Now, following her own experience with the disease after her son, Lucas, became ill eight years ago when he was just 17-months-old.

The mother of two will be running with her husband Ron, who is a novice runner.

Nickie said: "Lucas contracted MenB along with septicaemia. He was very lucky and was treated quickly.

“Last year though we discovered some of the cognitive issues he has today could be related to an acquired brain injury caused by the disease.

“Since Lucas was ill we have always tried to raise awareness of the disease with other parents and have always supported Meningitis Now.

“We really appreciate the support it gives to us and other families and would like to raise as much money as possible to support this great charity and help other families.

“I enjoy running and have two other half marathons under my belt.

“I like to challenge myself and the Great North Run is the big one – I will be proud to complete it. Running has benefited me in so many ways.”

To support Nickie and Ron’s efforts visit the funding page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nickieandazz

Michaela Ifill, Events Fundraiser at Meningitis Now, said: “What a fantastic way to fight back against meningitis and we wish Nickie and Ron all the best for the Great North Run.

“As a charity that receives no Government funding we rely on the energy, initiative and enthusiasm of our supporters to continue our vital work.

“For the many people who have been and continue to be affected by meningitis and for those who will sadly be affected in the future, Meningitis Now offers a lifeline. Support like this ensures that this lifeline can continue.”

Meningitis Now is working towards a future where no one in the UK loses their life to meningitis and everyone affected gets the support they need.

It does this by funding research into vaccines and prevention, raising awareness so people know what to look for and what action to take if they suspect meningitis and rebuilding futures by providing dedicated support to people living with the impact of the disease. Find out more and donate atwww.MeningitisNow.org

The Simplyhealth Great North Run is one of the biggest half marathons in the world. Around 57,000 runners take on the epic 13.1 miles each year, including world-class athletes such as Mo Farah. It follows a spectacular course from the centre of Newcastle upon Tyne to the coast at South Shields.