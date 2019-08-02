'Not the right site' - council leader wants talks over 161 homes plan

The leader of Wakefield Council has said that plans for 161 homes in Altofts should be reconsidered, deeming it to be “not the right site”.

Councillor Peter Box wants to discuss the matter with WDH chief executive over the plans for Pope Street, in particular the issue of traffic.

Coun Box said: “We fully support the development of affordable housing and value the work WDH carries out across the district.

“However, this is not the right site for this particular development.

“This area is already heavily congested as evidenced by recent traffic surveys which have been carried out.

“In addition, when the Europort development took place, residents were given assurance that no further large scale development would take place.

“I have asked to meet with WDH to ensure that they are made fully aware of the issues of this site, the concerns of the council and more importantly the concerns of the local community.”

The plans submitted by WDH includes the demolition of the farm buildings associated with Bridge Grange Farm.

They propose to build 113 houses for the open market, including 14 two-bedroom, 80 three-bed and 19 large four-bedroom-or-more homes.

In addition, there would be 48 homes deemed as affordable, 30 of which will have two bedrooms, with the remainder having three.

The application has attracted five letters of objection to date, with traffic as the main cause for concern.

One wrote: “We strongly believe further development will turn Altofts into a congested, polluted and overgrown urban sprawl and will completely destroy the village character.”