Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson is getting his marriage annulled two years after wedding at Wakefield Prison

Britain's most violent prisoner Charles Bronson's marriage to a former actress is being annulled less than two years after their wedding at HMP Wakefield

Bronson, 66, married former Coronation Street actress Paula Williamson at Wakefield Prison in November 2017.

But their marriage has fallen apart after Bronson was said to be left outraged after she was pictured with another man while on holiday in Tenerife.

It's been reported that their marriage was never consummated, which legally entitles them to apply for an annullment.

Changing his surname to Salvador, after Spanish artist Salvador Dali, Bronson and Miss Williamson began a relationship in 2013 after writing to each other.

Bronson, who is now at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, has spent most of the last 40 years behind bars for a number of violent crimes.

He was first jailed for armed robbery in 1974, in which time he had taken hostages in 10 prison sieges and attacked over 20 prison officers.

In November last year he was cleared of trying to hard a prison governor after being accused of threatening to gouge his eyes out at HMP Wakefield.