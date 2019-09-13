Number of people receiving Universal Credit support in Wakefield reaches over 10,322

More than 212,000 people in Yorkshire and The Humber are now receiving personalised Universal Credit support, latest figures released today show.

And in 10,322 of those are in the Wakefield district.

Nationwide more than a third of Universal Credit claimants are in work.

Universal Credit, which is now available in every jobcentre across the UK, simplifies the benefit system and replaces six previous benefits with a single monthly payment.

The publication of the latest Universal Credit data comes after it was revealed earlier this week that the UK employment rate had hit a joint-record high of 76.1 %.

Unemployment also dropped over the year to 3.8% in September, with the rate for women of 3.6% now the joint-lowest since records began.

With the benefit now available in all jobcentres, the number of people on Universal Credit will continue to rise naturally, and does not necessarily signify an increase in unemployment for the area.

Minister for Welfare Delivery Will Quince said: “Universal Credit is a force for good, delivering personalised support right across Yorkshire and The Humber and helping people find work.

“This week the employment rate reached a joint-record high and the jobs market continues to go from strength to strength. I have no doubt that this is due in part to our fantastic jobcentre staff, who work tirelessly to help people build their skills and find jobs.

“For people who want to find work, there’s a wide range of help available in jobcentres, including training courses, CV writing sessions and jobs fairs.”

Universal Credit provides tailored support for people who are unemployed, in low-paid work or unable to work due to a disability or health condition. Anyone who thinks they may be eligible for Universal Credit can check online. People can also speak to Citizens Advice, who offer a free Help To Claim service for Universal Credit, funded by the department.

For more information about Universal Credit, please visit https://www.understandinguniversalcredit.gov.uk/