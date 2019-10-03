Officers attend crash on M1 near Wakefield after Land Rover smashes into power box

Emergency services are attending a crash on the M1 near Wakefield after a 4x4 smashed into an electricity box.

The Land Rover Discovery collided with the box near to junction 45 for Rothwell this morning (Thursday) after leaving the southbound carriageway.

Pictures shared by Highways England showed the vehicle stopped at the side of the motorway after having appeared to have gone though the barrier.

The accident does not appear to have caused delays to traffic on the motorway.

A tweet from Highways England said: "J45 #M1 #Leeds southbound exit slip. We are dealing with a traffic collision. No effect on traffic flow at this time".