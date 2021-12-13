Old allotment site the focus of new 146-home estate

The company has submitted plans for the four-hectare parcel of land off Bell Street, and which runs behind Clayton Avenue.

The land is currently classed as greenbelt, meaning it should not be developed without exceptional reasons, but Keepmoat says that the land has been "identified for release and subsequent allocation for residential development in the emerging Local Plan which is currently undergoing examination in public and as such is at an advance stage in the plan making process".

A statement with the application reads: "The proposal seeks to deliver a range of new housing in Upton to meet demand and need. The proposal is for both market and affordable housing.

The allotment site at the end of Bell Street, Upton.

"As a former coal mining community, the settlement has benefitted from regeneration and is recognised for providing affordable housing options to complement the stock in Wakefield and Doncaster."

Up until 2016 the site was in use as allotments, but has since been vacated and the site had fallen into a poor condition, with evidence of vandalism and fly-tipping.

The statement added: "The site at Bell Street has been abandoned and the loss of this site as allotments has therefore had a negligible impact upon the local community."

The plans suggest there would four two-bedroom homes, 103 homes with three bedroom, and 24 with four bedrooms or more.

Twelve of the homes will be classed as affordable.

The plans show a dedicated green space in the centre of the new estate, and on the eastern boundary.

In total, there would be 323 car parking spaces and Keepmoat an electric charging point will be installed for each residential dwelling with a dedicated parking space.

For communal spaces, one charging point will be required per ten spaces.

The blueprints show only one entrance onto the site, via Bell Street.