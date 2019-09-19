Old dog dumped in Wakefield yard in need of a loving home

A 13-year-old dog abandoned at a yard in Wakefield is hoping he will soon find a forever family to help him recover from his ordeal and enjoy life again.

Frail and scared Collie Cross, Den, was found tied up at a yard in Horbury last month.

Could you offer old Den a home?

Having been rescued by the dog warden, for the last few weeks he has been lavished with love by the Dogs Trust Leeds team and is now enjoying his home comforts in one of their foster homes whilst he waits for his forever family to come along.

Emma Cooper, Dogs Trust Leeds Assistant Manager, said: “It breaks my heart when dogs are abandoned in this way and for it to happen to a dog of Den’s age is particularly sad.

"Thankfully, he is obviously quite resilient as despite what he has been through he is doing really well and has settled in with his foster family. He is a very sweet boy who just needs lots of TLC.”

Den still enjoys short walks and then likes to seek out a comfy bed for a long snooze. He would be happy to share his new home with a canine companion and he could also live with older teenagers.

Den is in need of a loving home.

Emma said: “Den is absolutely adorable and like all dogs he deserves to be loved and looked after every day of his life, so we’re hoping it won’t be too long before he finds his ideal family.

"We would urge anyone who can no longer take care of their dog for whatever reason to always contact a rescue organisation such as Dogs Trust so they can be cared for and a new home can be found for them.”

If you would like to give Den the home he deserves, please call the rehoming centre on 0113 532 4335 to arrange a visit as Den is in a foster home.

To find out more about all the dogs waiting for their forever homes please go to www.dogstrust.org.uk