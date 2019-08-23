Organisers apologise after cancelling picnic in Pontefract Park

Organisers of a popular picnic have apologised for cancelling the event at the last minute.

Friends of Pontefract Park had decided to go ahead with the annual gathering in the park last week, but as the weather deteriorated, it was axed.

In a statement posted online by group treasurer Howard Andrews, he said : “We left the final decision to cancel too late to catch some of our contributors before they set off.

“In future, however, we’ll endeavour to make a decision to cancel earlier, and then stick by it. A lesson to be learned.”

Visit the Friends on Facebook for the latest news.