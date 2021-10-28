Paul Dainton's lifetime-collection of badges on display at Castleford Museum

Paul Dainton's badge collection at Castleford Library. Pic: Scott Merrylees

Mr Dainton, 77, began his collection as a young man around 50 years ago and now has upwards of 3,000, 1,000 of which are on display.

He said: “It started with a couple of the badges from my days in the Merchant Navy.

“But my collection really got going when I joined the NUM and was given a Miners Federation badge from Nostell Colliery and I now have a good collection of miners and other trade union badges.”

One of the badges Mr Dainton wants to identify.

Mr Dainton picks up 90 per cent of his badges at car boot sales.

He added: “I now have collections on trains, sporting events, motorcycle clubs, cycling clubs and many others.”

He admits to only spending a few pounds on each badge and though he won’t sell any of them he can sometimes be persuaded to swap some or give them away.

One of the only badges he doesn’t have is a suffragette badge.

The Miners' Federation badge Mr Dainton is keen to find more about.

He said: “They do come up for sale but they cost too much.

“Many of the badges are works of art - some of them are beautiful.

“I have two badges I am unable to identify and would like to find out more.

“One is a very old Miners Federation badge with the initials W B printed on it and the other is something to do with German submarine veterans - possibly from World War One.”

Mr Dainton praised museum staff, and added: “The display looks impressive and the museum staff have done a great job of putting it together.

“It will be interesting to anybody who’s collecting memorabilia regarding trade unions, especially the miners.