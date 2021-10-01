People who served in the Armed Forces asked to take part in survey

People who have served or who currently serve in the Armed Forces (including Reservists) and their families are being asked to take part in a survey to find out about services they access for support.

The survey is being carried out by the West Yorkshire Armed Forces Covenant Project Officer who is hosted by Bradford Council. It is being carried out on behalf of all five West Yorkshire local authorities. They would like to hear:

– If members of the Armed Forces Community’s support needs have changed over the past year

– How easy it has been to access information, advice or support when required

– Instances where individuals have heard of and benefited from the Armed Forces Covenant

Feedback from the survey will be used to help shape services in the future and to provide data about the Armed Forces Community and their possible future support needs.

Any responses used in reports will be anonymised, so that no one will be identifiable through taking part in this survey.

The survey will be running from Thursday 23rd of September until Thursday the 7th of October and will be available to complete online at https://online1.snapsurveys.com/hzfz5h

If anyone would like to complete the survey but does not have access to the internet, please text or call Connor Drake on 07816 117776 to arrange a call back.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank individuals who took time to complete the Spring 2020 survey and provided additional information.

Further information on the Armed Forces Covenant

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise from the nation that no one who has served in the Armed Forces, or their families should face disadvantage when accessing services compared to the rest of the population. Y