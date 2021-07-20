Person dies after being hit by a train between Wakefield Westgate and Fitzwilliam

British Transport Police said they were called at 8.45pm yesterday to reports of a casualty on the tracksbetween Fitzwilliam and Wakefield Westgate.

British Transport Police said they were called at 8.45pm yesterday (Monday) to reports of a casualty on the tracks between Fitzwilliam and Wakefield Westgate.

Officers are now working on identifying the deceased and informing their next of kin.

A spokesperson said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Wakefield at 8.45pm on Monday, July 19 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.