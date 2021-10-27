Photographer wants to hear stories of those who have lived in South Elmsall for his new project

Photographic artist Jonathan Straight will be out and about in South Elmsall over the enxt few weeks

He has been commissioned by Wakefield Museums and Castles to produce photographic and video works which interpret the stories that local people want to tell. These will then be considered for inclusion in a new body of work to be shown at the South Elmsall museum hub in the local library.

The project is titled, Faces of South Elmsall. While any story can be submitted for consideration, some themes are of particular interest. Anything about for former Frickley and South Elmsall Colliery would be interesting as would stories about the local market.

The former dolphinarium is also of interest, and Jonathan is keen to speak to anyone who may have worked there. Also worthy of consideration are hobbies from times gone by and games that might have been played in the past, especially in the local pubs.

The intention is to produce a series of short films and images which will be shown at the library along with some physical objects. The imagery will then form part of the Wakefield Museum permanent collection. Stories where there is a particular object that connects with the narrative or helps to visualise or explain the story will be particularly welcome.