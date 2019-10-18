Plan for children’s play area and self-service machines at Wakefield McDonald’s

McDonald’s has applied for permission to refurbish one of their restaurants in Wakefield by putting in self-service machines and a children’s play area.

The fast food chain wants to make the changes to its Dewsbury Road branch.

The machines have become commonplace in most McDonald’s, allowing customers to order their own food at the tap of a finger.

The company also wants to build a small indoor play area for children, as part of a proposed extension to the branch.

They’ve applied to Wakefield Council’s licensing team for permission to make the improvements.

Members of the public have until November 1 to make comments relating to the application.

The local authority will then decide whether or not to grant permission.