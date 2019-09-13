Plan to demolish petrol station and replaced with cafe

A petrol station could be knocked down and replaced with a cafe made from unused shipping containers if an planning application submitted this week is approved.

If approved the plans would mean the closed down petrol station at Horbury Bridge would be demolished and a “high quality” cafe built in its place.

A planning statement submitted with the application said the design would fit in with the area and bring a “contemporary and attractive twist”.

It said it would not have any “unacceptable impact”.