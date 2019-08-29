Plans to make Wakefield first zero-waste city

The Real Junk Food Project first started operating in the city last year, opening “social supermarket” Kindness in September.

Founder Adam Smith, said he wanted to see Wakefield become the first waste-free city in the world.

He said: “We hope for this to be the centre point of a series of sharehouses across the UK, from Liverpool to Hull, all the way up to Durham and all the way down south to Brighton.

“The aim is to make sure that nobody is more than an hour away from food at any one time and that people in Wakefield and West Yorkshire will always have access to fresh produce at any time on a Pay-As-You-Feel basis.

“There’s something about Wakefield where they just kind of get on with stuff and people seem up for trying new stuff. We want to see a city in the UK become the first zero-waste city and with the support we’ve had here we’d love to see that city be Wakefield.”

Since opening the Kindness Sharehouse in Wakefield TRJFP team have surpassed the 100 ton milestone of food intercepted.

The project opened after raising £3,020 from public donations, beating their target by more than £1,000.

Food on offer varies on a daily basis, but for launch day included fruit, vegetables, cereal, pasta, fresh bread, yoghurts and olive oil.

The sharehouse is located at Units 1&2, Headway Business Park, Denby Dale Road.