Police appeal after 38-year-old seriously injured in Hemsworth crash

It is reported that a red Subaru Forrester was travelling in Southmoor Road, Hemsworth, when it was involved in a road traffic collision at around 7.30am on Monday (November 1).

No other vehicles were involved and the driver, a 38-year-old man, went to hospital with injuries and his condition is described as serious and potentially life altering.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed or who has dashcam footage of how the Subaru was being driven prior to the collision.