West Yorkshire Police are hoping the public will help them find a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Wakefield.

Nicole Harris was last seen in the city, but has links to South and North Yorkshire, Humberside, Merseyside and London.

She is 5ft 3ins tall and has a burn scar on the side of her nose.

She was last seen wearing black jeams and a green hooded coat.

Anyone who information is urged to call 101 with reference 1731 10/05.