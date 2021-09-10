Police called after concerns over 'significant' petrol fumes at house in Wakefield
Police were called to an address in Wakefield after reports of significant petrol fumes coming from the house.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 10:30 am
Updated
Friday, 10th September 2021, 10:32 am
Police received a report at around 6.48pm yesterday, raising concerns about petrol fumes at an address in Manor Haigh Road.
Officers attended and liaised with fire service colleagues to assess the incident and ensure public safety.
The cause is now believed to have been an accidental leak.
Officers are remaining at the scene to support the fire service while the property is ventilated, with no wider impact on residents in the area.