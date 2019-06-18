Police close Wakefield road due to 'concern for safety of a male'

Police have closed a Wakefield road due to concerns for the safety of a man.

Peterson Road, close to the Kirkgate roundabout, was closed by police shortly after 10am this morning.

Peterson Road, close to the Kirkgate roundabout, was closed by police shortly after 10am this morning.

At least four police cars and a number of ambulance vehicles attended the scene on Peterson Road this morning.

➡️ City centre road closed off by police

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at 7:47 to reports of a concern for safety of a male at a property in Wakefield.

"Police and ambulance services have attended on Peterson Road.

"Enquiries remain ongoing at the scene."

One eyewitness said they had first noticed a police presence at around 8.30am, but the road had not been taped off until after 10am.

They said: "The road was open for quite a while, and (the Ambulance Response Unit) turned up and they closed it.

"We were just working and we came outside and the police had just pulled up. We didn't hear any sirens or anything.

"The ambulance turned up first, the paramedics came a little later."

The road reopened at around 12pm.