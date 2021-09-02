Pontefract and Castleford Express town centre survey 2021: What needs to change where you live?

The Express is launching its second town centre survey to find out the things that matter to you in your town centre and what needs to change to put it in the best position for the future.

We’re asking you to take a couple of minutes to answer a few questions online and what you tell us will dictate how we cover the issues that matter to you.

It’s a chance for us to gather your ideas and tell those in power what needs to change.

Pontefract town centre

There is no one better equipped to direct our coverage than the people who live, work and play in the Five Towns.

The Express published its first town centre survey in early 2019.

In that survey you told us that you would like to see more leisure activities in your town centre. Many readers called for a bigger and better market.

And we looked at issues of antisocial behaviour, aggressive begging and drug abuse.

Since then the district – and the rest of the world – has changed a lot.

Local authorities are looking at changes the pandemic has forced as a way to do things in newer and better ways.

This is your chance to tell us your ideas so we can pass them on.

Plans are in place to change the kind of district that Wakefield is.

Masterplans are in place for how the Five Towns can develop over the coming yers.

And £23.9m in Towns Fund cash has been awarded to Castleford.

But many retailers haven’t been able to survive the last year and many more will continue to struggle.

The questions in the survey are devised from what you have previously told us matters to you and from stories we have recently covered.

To take part search click here: Pontefract and Castleford Express town centre survey 2021 .

Alternatively, email your answers to [email protected]

You don’t need to sign up or leave any details and you can skip any questions you don’t feel like answering. Unfortunately we’re unable to accept posted responses this time around.