Pontefract and Castleford Light Up for Christmas

Entertainment, markets and children’s funfairs are among the attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy.

On Tuesday, November 23, Castleford’s Light Up will see the Market Hall and Library lit up from 4pm until 7.30pm.

The town centre will host a speciality market, stage entertainment, and children’s funfair rides.

Adults and children can step inside a winter wonderland Christmas Snow Globe and have their photograph taken, while the iconic Christmas light switch-on will start at 5.30pm.

On Sunday, November 28, Pontefract town centre will welcome street entertainment from noon until 9pm.

From 4pm, the Pontefract Town Hall, Buttercross, and St. Giles Church will be lit up, with the traditional Christmas light switch on to follow at 5.30pm.

The town centre will welcome stage acts, fun fair rides, a Christmas craft market and festive food and drink offer with a heated seating area, and three 40min performances of the Ghost Caribou street act from 5pm-9pm.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re really pleased to bring a bigger programme of Light Up events to our district, after the success of last year’s event.

“There’s lots to do and enjoy, with a packed programme of great entertainment for all ages and I’d encourage residents and visitors to get involved, come to an event and enjoy the festive fun.

“This is also great way to support our city and town centres as part of our festivals programme with a range of events that are unique to our district.”