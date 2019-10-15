Pontefract-born LA actor to offer free pantomime tickets to former Thomas Cook employees

A Pontefract-born actor who traded the Five Towns for Hollywood is offering free theatre tickets to former Thomas Cook employees.

Nick Newbould moved to LA five years ago to pursue acting, following a successful career in the UK, which included roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Wizard of Oz and Escorts: The Musical.

But this year, he will return to the UK to star in a festive pantomime, and is offering free tickets to former employees of the travel chain, which collapsed last month.

He said: “I used to work for Thomas Cook many years ago as a cabin manager. I’ve got a real connection with all the people.

“I’m going the pantomime in Bolton, Manchester this Christmas and my producers have said any affected Thomas Cook employees will be given a free ticket.

“It will be nice to let people in Pontefract know where I am and what I’m up to.

“I would like to express to all my family and close friends in Pontefract that I am still overwhelmed by their support.

“They travel the length and breadth of the UK in bus loads to support me in all my shows.

“Thank you all so much I love them all from the bottom of my heart.”

Cinderella, starring Nick Newbould as Buttons and Anne Nolan of the Nolans as the Fairy Godmother, will run at Victoria Hall, Bolton, from Friday, November 29 to Tuesday, December 31.

Those interested in applying for tickets should email joe@joepurdyproductions.com with proof that they were employed by Thomas Cook.