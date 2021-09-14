Pontefract care home takes on Bushtucker Trials with series of shocking snacks

A brave Pontefract care home held its very own Bushtucker Trial charity event to raise funds for a large interactive tablet for the residents to enjoy.

The trial consisted of eight members of staff at MHA Warde Aldam, Nursing and Dementia Care Home, split into four teams, each competing to complete four courses of either a ‘tempting treat’ or a ‘shocking snack.’

All competitors braved the ‘shocking snack’ menu which consisted of tinned oysters, roasted crickets, and snails - washed down with a glass of kombucha.

Residents enjoyed watching staff take part in the one-off event, which raised over £700 towards the £3,100 required to purchase the dementia friendly tablet.

Other fundraising events for the tablet have so far included the deputy manager, Lesley Leake, raising £850 through a skydive, a further £300 raised by nurse, Tracey Harvey who covered the John O’Groats to Lands’ End distance on a static bike and £475 raised by Chaplain, Sue Lamprell, who read all 150 Psalms out loud in six hours.

Jan Hampshire, home manager, who came up with the idea of the Bushtucker Trial, said: “I thought it would be a fun way to raise funds for the tablet, and would provide much amusement and entertainment for the residents!”

“Thanks to the staff, who were very enthusiastic about taking part, and we’re delighted to raise even more money towards the tablet for our residents.”

The Tiny Tablet comes equipped with quizzes, music and themes that prompt conversation, spark nostalgia and help people to maintain memory. It can be easily moved around the home ensuring all residents have the opportunity to use the table sized tablet.

In addition, the tablet can help residents stay in touch with family and friends as it can be used for video calls.

For many people living with mid-to-late stage dementia, the ability to speak or recognise loved ones can be challenging. But, with this new activity that all generations can enjoy, staff at MHA Cromwell House have been able to see first-hand the difference it can make.