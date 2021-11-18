Pontefract hotel raises £50,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

From left: Lisa Dempster YAA paramedic, Catherine Hardy general manager of Wentbridge House, James Allen YAA paramedic, James Page managing director of Wentbridge House and critical care doctor Jez Pinnell.

Over the years, the hotel has supported Yorkshire Air Ambulance in a multitude of ways, including playing host to three big events marking annual Yorkshire Day celebrations, providing raffle prizes for fundraising events, hosting charity luncheons, as well asking hotel guests for a £1 donation for every room booked.

Catherine Hardy, general manager of Wentbridge House said: “We are grateful that our guests are as keen as we are to support the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. We’re of course proud of this achievement and will continue to raise funds where we can and hopefully we’ll soon be at the £100,000 mark!”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) is an independent charity providing life-saving rapid emergency response to five million people across four million acres of Yorkshire. Last year, it responded to 1,365 incidents across the region.

Kerry Dwyer, fundraising director (South & West) for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “We would like to thank Wentbridge House for their continued support and generosity over the last 10 years and congratulate them on achieving their phenomenal £50,000 fundraising milestone.