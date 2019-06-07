Pontefract in the running to be named best dressed town for Tour de Yorkshire

Pontefract is in the mix to be named the best dressed town following this year’s Tour de Yorkshire.

Volunteers, businesses and the town’s civic society gave up hours of their time to make Pontefract look its best for the big day.

Phil Cook, civic society vice chairman, said, “After four months of preparing to decorate the route, I am so proud of the community and businesses who played their part ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire. Having our special guests was absolutely amazing, and in thanking all the volunteers, I’d like to specifically thank Tracked Spider Solutions, Barkers Fencing, Picson Printing, and WDH for their support.”

Search for the Tour de Yorkshire on Twitter to cast your vote.