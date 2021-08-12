Pontefract woman to create dream home with £30,000 win on Postcode Lottery
A Pontefract woman is set to create her dream home with an unexpected windfall after netting a £30,000 cash prize with People’s Postcode Lottery.
WF8 1EH was announced as a winner with the lottery on August 9, landing Lauren Gray, 36, with her very own prize cheque.
Lauren was left stunned after learning of her win on a video call with lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier.
As the prize amount was revealed she laughed and said: “Oh my God.
"That’s awesome, that’s great.
"I can’t believe it!”
Lauren, who is currently on maternity leave caring for her seven-month-old son, already had some plans for her winnings.
She and her partner, Matt, recently moved to their house and have a lot of work they are planning to do.
Lauren added: “We are renovating our house so it’ll probably go towards that, I would imagine.
“We’re not just renovating, we’ve bought two floors below and it’s been all knocked out and it’s a complete and utter mess! So, this will be awesome for it.”
Lauren said that her first plans were to celebrate the good news.
She added: “I think I might get a wee bottle of wine to go with dinner tonight and that’ll be that.”
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier said: “I was so pleased to bring this fantastic surprise to Lauren today,
"I couldn’t be happier for her. I hope she can use the winnings to get those renovations done and treat her family as well!”
Everyday throughout the August draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner.
All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.
People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day.
People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
A minimum of 33% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £750 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.