Primary pupils make a mark at new Five Towns Leisure Centre

Primary school pupils have been gifted the chance to help shape the new Five Towns Leisure Centre - by signing their names onto its foundations.

Construction work on the £21million Five Towns Leisure and Wellbeing Hub began earlier this year, and is expected to finish by Autumn 2020.

Construction company Willmott Dixon, who are working with the council to complete the centre, invited more than 30 year 6 pupils from St Giles C of E Academy to visit the site.

Richard Grace, the school’s headteacher, said the trip had been a “fantastic opportunity” for pupils.

He said: “They invited us down to come and see the progress they’re making. The pupils signed some of the steelwork and the blueprints that are going to be displayed.

“It was a really good opportunity for our pupils, most of whom are going to be walking distance from the centre.

“We’ve got a positive relationship with Willmott Dixon.

“They’re going to be coming into school and doing some site safety with other year groups.

“With us being a town centre school we’re really lucky.

“We’ve got the swimming pool, the library, the museum and the castle all within walking distance.

“When you’ve got tight budgets, having something you’re not having to pay for the hire of buses for - it’s fantastic.”

At their visit on Monday afternoon, pupils were given a site tour with Councillor Jacquie Speight and offered the chance to sign the building’s steelwork.

Shellie Hope, Willmott Dixon’s community officer on site, said: “It was absolutely great, the children were so polite and so friendly.

“It made it a really special day for all of us. At the end of the day it’s for their future and I want them to be a part of it.”

Schools from across the Five Towns will be offered the chance to be involved in the new leisure centre, including creating a time capsule to be buried under the swimming pool.